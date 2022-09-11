AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,286,000 after buying an additional 544,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in AtriCure by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after buying an additional 199,788 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.