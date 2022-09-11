AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,523 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,957,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.03 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on T. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

