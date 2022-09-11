Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($7.97) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.70) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 516 ($6.23) to GBX 601 ($7.26) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 709.50 ($8.57).

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 658.40 ($7.96) on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 499.40 ($6.03) and a one year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,532.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 629.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 613.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Auto Trader Group

In other news, insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £482,331.44 ($582,807.44).

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

