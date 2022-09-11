Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Auto Trader Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 755 ($9.12) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.21) to GBX 498 ($6.02) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $629.80.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

