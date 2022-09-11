Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Shares Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Avalon Acquisition were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,832,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,783,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,850,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,222,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 229,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,817. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

About Avalon Acquisition

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

