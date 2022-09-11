Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Bakkavor Group Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 98.80 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £572.47 million and a P/E ratio of 988.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. Bakkavor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 77.90 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 141 ($1.70). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.77.

Bakkavor Group Cuts Dividend

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 2.77 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

