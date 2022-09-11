BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCBDY opened at 36.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is 36.43. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1 year low of 31.15 and a 1 year high of 42.58.

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. Its Toys and Hobby segment offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, communications and peripheral equipment, consumer electronics, character-based products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, visual, RC and robot toys, molds, stationery, prizes, and other products.

