BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.
BANDAI NAMCO Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCBDY opened at 36.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is 36.43. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1 year low of 31.15 and a 1 year high of 42.58.
BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BANDAI NAMCO (NCBDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.