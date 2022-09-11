Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Price Target Increased to €7.10 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.10 ($7.24) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKRIY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.40 ($9.59) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.20 ($7.35) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.43.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

BKRIY opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

