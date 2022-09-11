Barclays Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €214.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €214.00 ($218.37) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Allianz Trading Up 0.6 %
FRA ALV opened at €168.62 ($172.06) on Thursday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($211.02). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €175.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €193.66.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
