Barclays Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Zalando in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Zalando Stock Performance

FRA ZAL opened at €22.97 ($23.44) on Wednesday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a one year high of €49.86 ($50.88). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.27.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

