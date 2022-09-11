BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Cap Hits $55,599.41

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $55,599.41 and $2.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,580 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans.BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

