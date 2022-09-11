Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.04) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Trading Up 0.9 %

ETR:O2D opened at €2.45 ($2.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 20.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.70. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of €3.03 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57.

Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.



