Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Victoria (LON:VCP)

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 880 ($10.63) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.33% from the company’s current price.

Victoria Price Performance

Shares of LON VCP opened at GBX 480 ($5.80) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 402.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 564.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £555.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,000.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93. Victoria has a 52 week low of GBX 300 ($3.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,220 ($14.74).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Philippe Hamers acquired 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £25,413 ($30,706.86).

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

