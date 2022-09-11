Berkley W R Corp Acquires 70,000 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Commercial Metals comprises 5.3% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.06% of Commercial Metals worth $104,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 178.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 967,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commercial Metals Trading Up 3.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

NYSE:CMC traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,434. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

