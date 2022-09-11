Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 591,286 Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 591,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,000. Global Indemnity Group makes up about 0.8% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned about 4.07% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at $533,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Indemnity Group

In other news, Director Joseph W. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,457.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph W. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,457.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Charlton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of GBLI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.00. 10,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,803. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $363.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

