Berkley W R Corp Buys 332,153 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) by 179.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 516,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,153 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,379,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 43,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,520,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 326,171 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 10.3% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,323,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 123,018 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 455,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Stock Performance

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 1,153,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,738. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

