Berkley W R Corp Grows Position in Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE)

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,022 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 3.14% of Gladstone Acquisition worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition by 2,950.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 597,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 578,360 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,982,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,982,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 265,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,595,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Acquisition Stock Performance

GLEE remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Gladstone Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.92.

Gladstone Acquisition Company Profile

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and agricultural sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

