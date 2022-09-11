Berkley W R Corp Grows Stock Position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 1.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 181,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newbury Street Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 23,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,133. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Newbury Street Acquisition Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

