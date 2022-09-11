Berkley W R Corp Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.34% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QFTA. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,396,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 974,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,700 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,646,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE QFTA remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Friday. 20,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,686. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

