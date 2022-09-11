Berkley W R Corp Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW)

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,976 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 2.78% of GigInternational1 worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of GigInternational1 by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in GigInternational1 during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigInternational1 Price Performance

GIW stock remained flat at $10.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 57,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,824. GigInternational1, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

GigInternational1 Company Profile

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

