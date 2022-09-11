Berkley W R Corp Has $9.21 Million Holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Berkley W R Corp cut its position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 926,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,062 shares during the period. Cohn Robbins accounts for about 0.5% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Cohn Robbins by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,899,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 257,207 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in Cohn Robbins by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Cohn Robbins by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 356,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 268,372 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cohn Robbins by 400.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRHC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 153,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,209. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

