Berkley W R Corp Increases Holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.61% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 911,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 663,852 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 5,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,457. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Profile

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

