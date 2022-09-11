Berkley W R Corp Invests $2.82 Million in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 282,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.28% of Mount Rainier Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the first quarter worth $751,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,123,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNER traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,537. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

About Mount Rainier Acquisition

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

