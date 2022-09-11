BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,248.75 ($27.17).

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,280 ($27.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,241.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,502.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 662.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.42%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

