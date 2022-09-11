Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.00 million-$211.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.60 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.26.
Bill.com Stock Performance
NYSE BILL opened at $167.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average of $158.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 2.15.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $74,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
See Also
