Binamon Price Tops $0.0163 on Top Exchanges (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $98,541.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002045 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000474 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon (CRYPTO:BMON) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. The official website for Binamon is binamon.org. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

