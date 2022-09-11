Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
Biocept Trading Down 2.0 %
BIOC stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15.
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
