Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

BIOC stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Biocept by 91.7% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biocept by 50.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

