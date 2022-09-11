BitBall Price Tops $0.0007 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $420,049.57 and $5,679.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000871 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitBall Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.