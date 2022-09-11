bitCNY One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.49 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,674.75 or 1.00041495 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00037116 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitCNY’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

bitCNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.