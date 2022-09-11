Blackstone Inc. Acquires New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,958,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE NOW traded up $19.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $470.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $462.03 and a 200 day moving average of $487.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.52, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

