Blackstone Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Blackstone Inc. lessened its position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,500 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAC. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 468,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 122,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 4,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,202. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

