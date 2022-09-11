Blackstone Inc. Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,224 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $68,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 13.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,041 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,457,000 after purchasing an additional 126,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.9 %

SNOW traded up $8.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.19. 5,486,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,826,389. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

