Blackstone Inc. Makes New Investment in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 470,271 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,222,000. Blackstone Inc. owned 0.71% of Enviva as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Enviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enviva Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $32,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,192.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John K. Keppler bought 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 29,322 shares of company stock worth $1,753,244 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.78. 314,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,088. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 122.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

