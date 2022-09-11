Blackstone Inc. Purchases 2,227,000 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227,000 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties comprises 1.0% of Blackstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $402,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.42.

PEAK traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,289,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,427. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

