Blackstone Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Blackstone Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,347,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,502,807 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 2.6% of Blackstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blackstone Inc. owned 2.89% of Cheniere Energy worth $1,018,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,448. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

