Blackstone Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Blackstone Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,051,927 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned 0.89% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $215,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $172.70. 561,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

