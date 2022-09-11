Blackstone Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Blackstone Inc. lowered its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. owned about 1.16% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $11,124,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $8,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 459.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 615,987 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $5,856,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $5,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $9.82 during trading on Friday. 65 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,344. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.