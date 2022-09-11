Blackstone Inc. Sells 319,407 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Blackstone Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,081,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 319,407 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $102,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. 1,006,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

