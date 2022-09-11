BlueSpruce Investments LP Has $940.80 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,632,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332,317 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 15.3% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $940,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.10 and a 200-day moving average of $342.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $324.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

