Bluzelle (BLZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.78 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $29.83 million and $7.78 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,653.60 or 0.99945652 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036602 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

