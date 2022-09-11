BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €65.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €65.60 ($66.94) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

BNP Paribas stock opened at €48.68 ($49.67) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a one year high of €69.17 ($70.58). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €49.10.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

