Bob’s Repair (BOB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $283.00

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $397,294.44 and approximately $283.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com.

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

