Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Xn LP’s 5th Largest Position

Xn LP reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,219 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 8.1% of Xn LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Xn LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $105,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Stock Up 3.9 %

BKNG opened at $1,981.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,898.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,051.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

