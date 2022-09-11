Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 7,096 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MSCI worth $22,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 134.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $8.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $491.26. 428,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

