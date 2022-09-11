Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $21,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

IJH traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,982. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.18.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.