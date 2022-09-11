Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $52.14 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,791 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 2.05% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $52,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.71 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81.

