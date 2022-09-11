Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $40.11 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 803,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,112,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,494,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $44.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01.

