Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 251,331 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 530,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,331 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $28,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SCHX traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,870. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

