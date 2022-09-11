Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 75,947 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 392,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,947 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,509,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,016,446. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. The company has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

