Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 34,185 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,827 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 34,185 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 84,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,002 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,297,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,202,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

